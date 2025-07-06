U.S. Embassy Phnom Penh Hosts 249th U.S. Independence Day Celebration



Phnom penh: The U.S. Embassy hosted a celebration at the Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra on July 3, marking the 249th Independence Day of the United States of America. The event was led by H.E. Sun Chanthol, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and First Vice President of the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC), alongside Ms. Bridgette Walker, U.S. Embassy Charg© d’Affaires, a.i.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the event also commemorated the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Cambodia diplomatic relations, established in 1950. Dignitaries, diplomats, partners, and friends of the Embassy engaged in a historic photo walk that illustrated the evolution of bilateral ties. Guests were treated to food and beverages provided by sponsoring companies.





Entertainment was provided by a brass ensemble from the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific, performing musical selections from both nations that highlighted decades of diplomatic relations. A joint performance by ‘Pacific Brass’ and the Royal Cambodian Army Honor Guard and Trumpet Unit was a highlight, celebrating the enduring friendship between the American and Cambodian people.

