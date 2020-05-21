U.S. Extends US$7.5 million for Cambodia’s Response and Recovery from COVID-19

The United States government has announced an additional US$7.5 million in funds to assist Cambodia to address COVID-19’s health and economic impacts.

The resources were announced in a joint press event between Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance (MoEF) H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth and U.S. Ambassador H.E. W. Patrick Murphy at the Ministry of Economy and Finance in Phnom Penh this morning.

According to press release of the U.S. Embassy in Cambodia, the assistance, delivered through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), will continue direct support for health, and expand to include economic recovery.

H.E. Dr. Aun Pornmoniroth expressed profound thanks to the U.S. government and people for their immediate assistance. He also recalled the measures taken by the Royal Government to maintain business activities seriously impacted and to ease the burden of workers, employees and the whole Cambodian people.

For his part, U.S. Ambassador H.E. W. Patrick Murphy said these resources are part of the U.S.’ long-term partnership with Cambodia. “Since 1992, the U.S. government has been a consistent supporter of Cambodia’s development, from helping farmers increase their yields and incomes to assisting business owners and consumers both benefit from and contribute to the country’s incredible economic growth. We continue this collaboration with the Cambodian people with even greater determination and remain vigilant in the face of unprecedented challenges presented by the global COVID-19 pandemic,” he stressed.

Short- and medium-term relief measures will assist those people who are susceptible to immediate and severe economic impact, including farmers, agricultural producers, tourism/hospitality staff, factory and informal workers, and those vulnerable to trafficking. The U.S. government will expand existing activities in infection prevention and control, the provision of laboratory supplies, risk communication, community engagement, and outreach, the press release pointed out.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, the U.S. has allocated just over US$11 million to assist Cambodia’s response and recovery from COVID-19. These funds are in addition to longstanding and significant technical support from U.S. government experts.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Cambodia and the U.S. Both sides therefore vowed to continue maintaining and fostering their ties of friendship and cooperation.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press