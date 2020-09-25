U.S. Firms Seeks Investment Opportunities in Energy, Natural Gas, and Oil in Cambodia

Large U.S firms have sought investment opportunities in the areas of oil, natural gas and renewable energy in Cambodia, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The intention was revealed in a virtual meeting on Wednesday between Cambodian Minister of Mines and Energy H.E. Suy Sem, and a delegation of the ASEAN-U.S. Business Council, U.S. Embassy in Cambodia, and U.S. firms –Chevron, ConocoPhillips, Amazon, Bell Texton, Ford, Visa.

The firms also planned to import assembly materials and equipment for renewable energy development infrastructure in Cambodia. Moreover, they expressed support on the cooperation on development in the overlapping oil zone between Cambodia and Thailand.

H.E. Suy Sem expressed his full support for the U.S. firms to invest in Cambodia to contribute to boosting the country’s economic development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press