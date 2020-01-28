U.S. Interested in Borrowing Cambodian Ancient Artifacts for Exhibition

Cambodia and the United States of America have discussed a project proposal where in the latter will borrow the former's ancient artifacts for its 2022 exhibition.

The discussion was made in a meeting here in Phnom Penh yesterday between H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona, Minister of Culture and Fine Arts and visiting U.S. delegation led by Mr. Jeffrey N. Rudolph, President of California Science Centre (CSC) and Mr. Peter Elsaesser, Executive Director of MuseumsPartner.

The U.S. delegation informed the culture minister that the exhibition titled ANGKOR: The Exhibition will be organised in the U.S., Australia and European Union in 2022.

The event will contribute to disseminating Cambodia's long culture to countries and possibly will attract more tourists to visit the Kingdom.

From her end, H.E. Mrs. Phoeurng Sackona requested the U.S. delegation to share detailed information related to the project to the ministry so that it can look into the technical conditions.

Once the examination is done, the proposal will be submitted for the review by an inter-ministerial committee in order to get final permit by the Government of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press