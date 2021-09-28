U.S. Polo Assn. Named Official Apparel Partner for the British Beach Polo Championships 2021 in Poole, England

U.S. Polo Assn.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. & POOLE, England, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), in collaboration with its U.K. licensee, Brand Machine Group, was the Official Apparel Partner for the British Beach Polo Championship 2021, played September 17-18 at Sandbanks Beach in Poole, England.

Through this partnership, U.S. Polo Assn. outfitted the polo players, provided staff outfitting, branded caps for attendees, and global promotion of the event across various digital platforms. This is the first year U.S. Polo Assn. has partnered with the British Beach Polo Championship tournament.

Now in its 14th year, The British Beach Polo Championships, also known as Sandpolo, is the largest beach polo event in the world. Sandpolo is a unique way to watch and play the sport of polo on the stunning shores of Sandbanks Beach, a world-famous destination known for its luxury properties and pristine sand. A twist on traditional polo, Sandpolo is played with an oversized orange ball designed not to get lost in the sand but still move at a high speed.

In the sold-out Sandbanks Beach Arena, thousands of Sandpolo fans were close enough to the action to see all the fast-paced competition between Team Whispering Angel and Team Lightning Commercial Finance during the two-day event. In the end, it was Whispering Angel (Chris Gregory, Hazel Jackson & Adolfo Casabal) that took the British Beach Championships 2021 title with a 19-14 victory against Team Lightning Commercial Finance (Garrie Renucci, Ollie Cork & Nick Van Open).

“With the U.K. being one of U.S. Polo Assn.’s most loyal and fastest-growing markets, we were proud to be part of the exciting British Beach Polo Championships,” said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. “We love that Sandpolo is yet another opportunity to expose new polo fans and global consumers to the sport and this brand in such a unique and fun way.”

In advance of the event, there were sweepstakes opportunities for fans to win unique prizes and “a piece of the sport,” including a hospitality tent VIP experience and more than five hundred dollars’ worth of U.S. Polo Assn. brand gear and apparel.

“This year’s event received great exposure, thanks in part to U.S. Polo Assn.,” says Johnny Wheeler, the director of Sandpolo. “As the official brand of the United States Polo Association, this partnership for the 14th Annual British Beach Polo Championships was a win-win for everyone involved.”

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce. U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine’s 2020 list of “Top 150 Global Licensors,” U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA’s intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world’s leading production entity for global polo broadcasts and polo lifestyle content. Learn more at globalpolo.com .

Brand Machine Group – United Kingdom

The Brand Machine Group (BMG) is an international fashion brand owner and licensing specialist, housing a diverse and industry-leading portfolio of fashion, sports and outdoor brands including U.S. Polo Assn., across adults and childrenswear clothing and accessories. With more than 35 years of experience, Brand Machine Group specialises in global licensing, and partners with recognized market leaders to manage a seamless and collaborative process of designing, manufacturing and delivering quality product whilst championing the DNA of its brands. Visit Brand Machine Group.

