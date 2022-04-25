U.S. Polo Assn. Opens New Flagship Store in São Paulo, Brazil

Brand expands in Brazil with new partner Alpar do Brasil

U.S. Polo Assn.

SAO PAULO, April 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global, sport-inspired fashion brand U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), is opening its first store in Brazil this April, in partnership with its Brazil Licensee, Alpar do Brasil. The 1000-sq.-ft. flagship store is located at Morumbi Mall, in São Paulo.

Additional store openings are planned in Brazil for later this year and beyond, anticipating more than 60 stores across the country over the next five years. An e-commerce site is slated to launch this month as well.

The flagship store will house the latest men’s and women’s sportswear collection. Stylish shoppers on the Southern coast of Brazil can now enjoy one of the world’s most celebrated lifestyle brands. Shoppers will also experience the classic contemporary store design concept, with coordinated color collections and design touches that evoke the authentic connection between the U.S. Polo Assn. brand and the sport of polo. Colorful polo shirts will be the center of attention and U.S. Polo Assn.’s classic red, white and blue will be highlighted among other fall-inspired colors. The Fall Winter 2022 Collection will be showcased as well and is divided into three capsules focusing on important seasonal trends.

The store will be celebrating its official opening on Thursday, April 28, 2022. This special event will include product giveaways, polo players and influencers, with special guest appearances and much more.

U.S. Polo Assn.’s design inspiration comes from the sport of polo and its spirited tradition. Collections from U.S. Polo Assn. represent the heritage of the brand but are told in the most contemporary and stylish way. U.S. Polo Assn. is worn by players and followers of one of the most exciting sports in the world. Today, U.S. Polo Assn. is an instantly recognizable lifestyle brand with a multi-billion-dollar global footprint operating across 194 countries.

“We have been eager to expand our global brick-and-mortar strategy in Brazil,” J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global Licensing, the company that manages and markets the U.S. Polo Assn. brand across 194 countries, said of the launch in Brazil. “We are thrilled to partner with Alpar do Brasil, an outstanding leader in the retail industry in this country. We look forward to building and developing our partnership in the coming years with more stores and a strong digital presence.”

The iconic U.S. Polo Assn. brand is being brought to Morumbi Mall by the brand’s licensing partner, Alpar do Brasil, which partners with some of the leading sport and fashion brands in the world. “The country of Brazil is favorable to production, sales, technology, increase in jobs and productivity, both for the textile and clothing sectors,” explains Marcus Vinicius Conte, CEO of Alpar do Brasil. “It is the ideal time to partner with U.S. Polo Assn., a global leader in sport-inspired lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories. We know that the Brazilian market will love what this partnership has to offer, both in-store and online.”

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through some 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in 194 countries worldwide. Ranked the fifth largest sports licensor in License Global magazine’s 2020 list of “Top 150 Global Licensors,” U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, the National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com. More information: https://www.instagram.com/ uspoloassnbr/ https:// uspoloassn.com.br/

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and its exclusive worldwide licensor. USPAGL manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand and is the steward of the USPA’s intellectual properties, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, the world’s leading digital platform with polo and lifestyle content. In addition, USPAGL partners with ESPN and BeIN Sports globally to share the sport of polo broadcasts on television and on-demand to millions of viewers around the world. For more polo content, visit globalpolo.com.

Alpar do Brasil has been operating in the field of footwear, clothing and sporting goods since 1997, serving retailers of all sizes. Over the years, several brands have been incorporated into their portfolio, due to the many recognitions they have received. Today they are the largest operator of leading brands in Brasil, with oversight of brand positioning and meeting the criteria of their partners. Alpar do Brasil teams are fully dedicated to achieving goals and establishing strong relationships and complete client satisfaction. For more information: https://www. alpardobrasil.com.br.

For further information contact:

Simone Oliveira – +55 51 3441-1000 simone.oliveira@alpardobrasil. br (Brazil Press queries)

Stacey Kovalsky – skovalsky@uspagl.com (U.S. Polo Assn. United States HQ)

Related Images

Image 1: U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment