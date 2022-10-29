U.S. President to Visit Cambodia in November

H.E. Joseph R. Biden, Jr., President of the United States of America has confirmed his trip to Cambodia to attend the U.S.-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit.

According to a press statement of the White House dated Oct. 28, the U.S. President will be in Phnom Penh on Nov. 12-13 for the two annual summits.

In Cambodia, the same source pointed out, he will reaffirm the United States’ enduring commitment to Southeast Asia and ASEAN centrality, building on the success of the historic U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit in Washington, DC.

H.E. President will underscore the importance of U.S.-ASEAN cooperation in ensuring security and prosperity in the region, and the wellbeing of their combined one billion people, the statement added.

As the Chair of ASEAN for 2022, Cambodia is going to host the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits from Nov. 8 to 13.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press