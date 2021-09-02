U.S. provides additional $4 million for urgent COVID-19 assistance in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia – Today, the United States—through the United States Agency for International Development—announced an additional $4 million in urgent COVID-19 assistance for Cambodia. This assistance will provide timely support, particularly in light of the United States’ recent donation of 1,060,100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine through COVAX, to increase Cambodia’s readiness to administer COVID-19 vaccines, promote vaccination in eligible populations, provide public health interventions to manage COVID-19, and strengthen laboratories to expand testing capacity.

“Advancing global health security and disease outbreak preparedness is vital not only to protect health and safety, but also to ensure economic prosperity and defend the security of our countries,” said U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy. “We are proud to provide this support, which will help Cambodians protect themselves, their neighbors, and their economic future.”

This additional assistance from the American Rescue Plan builds on more than $11 million in U.S. COVID-19 assistance to Cambodia since the pandemic first broke out. This support has reached more than ten million Cambodians with risk communication materials via television, social media, radio, SMS messaging, and billboards. The support has also improved laboratory capacity, strengthened healthcare workers’ skills, and helped to mitigate the economic impact of the pandemic.

These efforts build on decades of life-saving work and U.S. leadership in tackling global health crises. Since 1992, the United States has invested more than $1.54 billion in Cambodia through USAID. This includes more than $377 million in assistance to address infant mortality, under-five mortality, maternal mortality, malaria, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, poor hygiene, poor nutrition, stunting, and to improve Cambodia’s ability to finance and manage logistics and information for its health system.

Diseases know no borders. Through the work of USAID, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, Naval Medical Research Unit, and other organizations, the United States is committed to partnering with Cambodia to end the COVID-19 pandemic, mitigate its devastating social and economic impacts, and build back a world that is even better prepared for future outbreaks.

Source: US Agency for International Development