U.S. Provides Additional Assistance to WFP to Strengthen Emergency Preparedness and Response Capacities in Cambodia

The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), announced Thursday that it will provide US$875,000 in additional humanitarian assistance to strengthen preparedness and response capacities for natural hazards and shocks in Cambodia.

According to a U.S’ press release AKP received this morning, this funding from USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance will enable the UN World Food Programme (WFP) to further build upon the successes of its “Innovations for Risk Informed Emergency Preparedness and Response” project which USAID began supporting in 2019 through March 2022.

“Last year’s devastating floods demonstrated how important it is to be ready to address the effects of natural disasters,” said U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy. “We are proud to make this contribution to improve response systems in Cambodia.”

For her part, WFP Representative Ms. Claire CONAN thanked USAID for this additional support to Cambodia, which faces recurrent, climate-related hazards such as floods and droughts.

“This assistance will help government partners and humanitarian actors at the national and subnational level to better prepare for and respond to these events by increasing the use of information for early action and enhancing humanitarian coordination.”

The United States donated US$700,000 to WFP last year to help flood-affected communities in Cambodia, the press release pointed out.

WFP will use the latest donation to strengthen capacities of government partners and humanitarian actors through innovative disaster risk management approaches, coordination, technologies and tools, it added.

In collaboration with the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), NGO partners, and science and research partner, WFP will enhance the existing national disaster management information system, known as the Platform for Real-Time Impact and Situation Monitoring (PRISM), by improving its ability to monitor climate-related hazards, estimate their impact on the population and target emergency assistance to where it is most needed, the source continued.

In addition, it said, WFP will support an existing flood early warning system, EWS1294, helping to expand its coverage and strengthen the capacities of local officials and at-risk communities to use the valuable information to save lives.

WFP will also continue its support to the Humanitarian Response Forum (HRF), an interagency, multispectral platform that facilitates emergency preparedness and response activities among humanitarian actors to complement the government’s nationally-led actions, it concluded.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press