U.S. Secretary of State Congratulates Cambodia on Independence Day.



AKP Phnom Penh: U.S. Secretary of State H.E. Antony J. Blinken has sent a message of congratulations to the Cambodian people on the auspicious occasion of the National Independence Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia. ‘On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes to the people of Cambodia as you honour the 71st anniversary of your Independence Day,’ he wrote in a statement dated Nov. 9.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the U.S. Secretary of State emphasized the ongoing partnership between the United States and Cambodia, expressing a commitment to advancing a shared vision of a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. He highlighted several milestones achieved in the past year, including the first-ever bilateral official visits by a U.S. Secretary of Defence and USAID Administrator, the first-ever U.S.-Cambodia Public-Private Sector Dialogue, and the resumption of the bilateral Defense Policy Dialogue.

Looking ahead, Blinken noted that the upcoming year marks the 75th ann

iversary of U.S.-Cambodia relations, underscoring the strong bonds between the two governments and their people. He expressed eagerness to deepen ties through various initiatives, including Cambodia’s role as U.S.-ASEAN Country Coordinator, economic engagement, global health and educational exchanges, law enforcement cooperation, and the preservation of Cambodia’s cultural heritage. Blinken also highlighted the importance of continued cooperation on key regional and global issues.

Cambodia today celebrates the 71st anniversary of national independence from France, marking a significant milestone since gaining independence on November 9, 1953.