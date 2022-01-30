U.S. Supports Cambodia as the ASEAN Chair in 2022

The U.S. Embassy in Cambodia has expressed support for Cambodia as the ASEAN Chair in 2022 and looks forward to supporting the chair’s priorities.

H.E. W. Patrick Murphy, U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia made the point recently in an event to kick start the AmCam 2022 at the U.S. Embassy here in Phnom Penh.

The U.S. will ensure a strong cooperation between the United States and the peoples of Southeast Asia, he said.

The priorities that the U.S. to support ASEAN chair include the acceleration of regional economic recovery from the pandemic, resolution for Mekong environmental issues, tackling of the climate crisis, and human capital development.

Formal U.S. and ASEAN relations dated back to 45 years ago and are getting stronger than ever, and the United States remains a comprehensive partner for Southeast Asia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press