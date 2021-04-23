U.S. Supports New Countering Trafficking in Persons Project

The United States of America through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has unveiled a new five-year Countering Trafficking in Persons (CTIP) project to address the root causes of human trafficking in Cambodia.

According to a press release of the U.S. Embassy in Phnom Penh, the project, implemented by Winrock International and its partners, will advocate for better victim protection services.

It will also protect vulnerable populations from trafficking and abuse, prevent at-risk populations from dangerous migration, and support victims of human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is one of the world’s largest criminal industries and affects the most vulnerable in our societies,” noted Ms. Veena Reddy, USAID Cambodia Mission Director.

“Seventy percent of identified victims are women and girls and these horrific practices undermine the rule of law, corrupt global commerce, foster gender inequality, and threaten global security. This five-year effort underscores the U.S. government’s commitment to protecting Cambodians from this scourge,” she continued.

USAID and Winrock International will work with civil society and Cambodian government partners, specifically the National Committee for Counter Trafficking (NCCT), in Phnom Penh and the provinces of Koh Kong, Preah Sihanouk, Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Siem Reap, Kampong Cham, and Prey Veng.

The April 22’s award builds upon almost 20 years of USAID support to fighting human trafficking in Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press