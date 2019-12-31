U.S. Wants to Build Auto Assembly Plant in Cambodia

The United State of America plans to build an auto assembly plant in Cambodia to boost trade of the commodity with Cambodia as well as other ASEAN countries.

The information was shared here recently in the meeting between Cambodian Senior Minister and Minister of Industry and Handicraft H.E. Cham Prasidh and U.S. Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. W. Patrick Murphy.

On the occasion, the U.S. ambassador underlined that his country and Cambodia are good partners whose cooperation is progressing.

More and more U.S. companies are investing in Cambodia, including the in-coming auto assembly factory.

For his part, H.E. Cham Prasidh expressed his full support for the planned investment and looked forward to taking the next step to bring it happen.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press