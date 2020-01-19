U.S. Willing to Foster Cooperation with Ministry of Justice

U.S. has expressed its willingness to promote legal cooperation with Cambodia's Ministry of Justice.

Mr. William D. Pickett, former President of Washington State Bar Association, United States of America, made the point when received by the Minister of Justice H.E. Ang Vong Vathana here in Phnom Penh on Thursday.

H.E. Ang Vong Vathana supported the intention of Mr. William D. Pickett and thanked the U.S. delegation and looked forward to the cooperation.

Speaking highly of the ministry's efforts in reforming and promoting justice sector in Cambodia, Mr. William D. Pickett took the opportunity to extend his invitation for competent Cambodian legal officials for exposure visit to Washington in a near future.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press