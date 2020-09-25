UJFC Encourages ‘Rights to Access Information’

Union of Journalist Federations of Cambodia (UJFC) has encouraged journalists and social users to continue to use the rights to access to information, as the draft law on access to information is scheduled to complete by end of this year.

The UJFC made the call in a press statement, issued on Sept. 25, on the occasion of the International Day for Universal Access to Information, which the 74th UN General Assembly proclaimed on Sept. 28, 2019, in order to create opportunities for the world to achieve the Millennium Development Goals.

The UJFC noted that people can use the rights to access to information in all aspects, not only to review the progress of nation, but also to monitor regularly the evolving global issues.

UJFC expressed its heartfelt support for the Ministry of Information of the Royal Government of Cambodia and stakeholders who have worked together to draft the law on access to information, which is scheduled to be completed by end of this year.

“We hope that this law will be an additional tool to enhance a culture of participatory democracy and to shape the attitude of our citizens to collaborate with the government in the national development process,” it said, adding that the law will also promote media literacy against fake news.

“One should not cultivate beliefs based on rumours, false promises, untruths, fabrications, distortions, and ideologies that create confusion and lead to blind actions, causing chaos, destroying society and endangering human life,” it said.

“UJFC would like to encourage journalists and social media users to continue to use the rights to access to information to strengthen the national capacity and to cultivate the spirit of Cambodianess to spread Cambodian smile and value of peace to the world,” it underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press