UK Appreciates Cambodia’s Green Economic Development Effort

The United Kingdom (UK) has praised Cambodia’s effort in addressing climate change issue and promoting the development of green economy.

The appreciation was made by the Rt Hon Amanda Milling MP, Minister to Asia at the Foreign and Development Office in a bilateral meeting with H.E. Say Samal, Minister of Environment of Cambodia, in Glasgow city of the UK yesterday, on the sidelines of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

H.E. Say Samal underlined Cambodia’s rapid development in all sectors, especially in the field of environment.

Existing peace and political stability are, continued the minister, prerequisites for socio-economic development, environmental protection, natural resource management and biodiversity development in Cambodia.

He added that this effort of the government not only preserves wildlife and natural resource, but also promotes clean energy, providing benefits for the country’s green economic development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press