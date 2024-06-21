UKMSC2 TO STRENGTHEN UKMSC’S POSITION AS PREMIER SPECIALIST TREATMENT CENTRE



KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), through its subsidiary UKM Holdings Sdn Bhd (UKMH), plans to establish the UKM Specialist Centre 2 (UKMSC2) by 2026 to strengthen UKMSC’s position as a premier specialist treatment centre.

UKMH Board of Directors chairman Datuk Ahmad Shalimin Ahmad Shaffie stated that the new specialist medical centre will be built on a 1.416-hectare land within the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz (HCTM) in Cheras, and have a 100-bed capacity to accommodate the increasing number of patients.

“UKMSC2 will utilise the latest modern medical technology to keep pace with the emergence of various new diseases, which pose a significant challenge to UKMSC in managing these conditions.

“After operating for over two decades under UKMH, the rebranding of UKMSC and the establishment of UKMSC2 signify UKMSC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its identity and position as a premier specialist treatment centre in Malaysia,” he said in a press release today.

ist hospital will offer a wide range of services, including outpatient and inpatient treatment clinics; operating theaters; intensive care, critical care, and high dependency units; rehabilitation clinics; diagnostic and medical support services; as well as digital hospital and green hospital services.

“The expansion of these specialist services will simultaneously create more opportunities for medical research and innovation in the healthcare field, benefiting the entire healthcare sector in Malaysia,” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, UKM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr. Mohd Ekhwan Toriman highlighted that the establishment of UKMSC2 will draw interest from both local and foreign investors to develop medical technology innovations in Malaysia, thereby aiding UKM in achieving financial self-reliance through revenue generation.

He noted that UKMH’s Business Development Strategy Group also contributes to producing a more trained workforce to ensure sustainability and efficiency in delivering top-notch patient care.

Furthermore, UKMSC is actively enhancing strategic collaborations with leading medical institutions abroad to advance healthcare expertise and technology, enabling UKMSC to offer services on par with global specialist treatment centres.

“These initiatives not only elevate UKMSC’s reputation but also greatly benefit patients in need of specialised care,” he added.

He said the establishment of UKMSC2 will further solidify UKM’s status as one of the country’s leading universities, excelling in business aspects on an international scale.

“With robust support from UKMH and meticulous planning, UKMSC is committed to providing high-quality healthcare services to the Malaysian public and healthcare sector as a whole,” he concluded.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency