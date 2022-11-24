Ukraine Considers Cambodia as Model Pro-Peace Country

Ukraine has considered Cambodia as a model country for the world to pursue peace by peacefully ceasing war.

H.E. Korniyenko Oleksandr, First Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, made the note during a meeting with Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly of Cambodia and President of the 43rd General Assembly of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) here in Phnom Penh on Nov. 23 on the sidelines of the 43rd AIPA General Assembly.

H.E. Korniyenko Oleksandr thanked the Cambodian NA for inviting Ukrainian parliament to participate the 43rd AIPA General Assembly and the Royal Government of Cambodia for supporting peace in Ukraine.

Ukraine is ready to negotiate to end war in the country to bring back security and peace for its people, said Ukrainian first deputy speaker.

The Cambodian NA president underlined that Cambodia always adheres to the principles of the UN Charter and international laws.

Cambodia extremely hates war because the country had gone through decades of the bitter wars in its history.

War cannot stop war and Cambodia is ready to help Ukraine demine unexploded ordnance (UXO).

