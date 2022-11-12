Ukrainian Foreign Minister Lauds Cambodia’s International Political Leadership

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister H.E. Dmytro Kuleba this morning expressed his highly appreciation for Cambodia’s commitment in the Ukraine-Russia War and the Kingdom’s political leadership at the international arena.

The foreign minister made the comments at a press conference here this morning on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Relevant Summits hosted by Cambodia.

“We appreciate the position that Cambodia has taken in September at the United Nations, and during my stay in Phnom Penh, I feel Cambodia understand well the Ukraine issue. We appreciate Cambodia’s support at the United Nations, as well as the deployment of Cambodian demining experts to Ukraine,” he said.

H.E. Dmytro Kuleba hoped that Cambodian demining experts will help their Ukrainian counterparts in clearing landmines.

Regarding the deployment, in the meeting in Phnom Penh on Nov. 10 with H.E. Dmytro Kuleba, H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed Cambodia’s readiness to train Ukrainian deminers, in collaboration with Japan.

H.E. Prak Sokhonn also reiterated Cambodia’s positions in principle on the war in Ukraine and hoped that a peaceful solution to end the war would be reached soon so that Ukraine would regain peace, stability and development.

The Cambodian top diplomat congratulated Ukraine on the accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) and recalled the fruitful recent phone discussion between Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and H.E. Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, on Nov. 1, 2022.

For his part, H.E. Dmytro Kuleba congratulated H.E. Prak Sokhonn on the success of Cambodia’s Chairmanship of ASEAN and also wished Cambodia success in hosting the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and Related Summits.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press