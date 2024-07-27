UMNO seeks quality job prospects for youths via TVET – Ahmad Zahid



JOHOR BAHRU, UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that the party is committed to ensuring that youths gain access to quality job opportunities through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), which offers over 4,000 skills courses.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Rural and Regional Development Minister, said that the party’s commitment includes providing opportunities for youths who do not hold the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) certificates.

‘The TVET sector offers competitive salaries based on the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) levels. SKM levels 1 and 2 can command a minimum salary of RM2,500, while SKM levels 3 and 4 can exceed RM4,000,’ he explained.

‘TVET in Malaysia provides over 4,000 courses, and the marketability rate of TVET graduates under MARA stands at 98.7 per cent, demonstrating strong acceptance in the job market. This is part of UMNO’s agenda,’ he said when officiating the Tebrau UMNO Division representative meeting, at Dewan Muafakat

Johor Taman Adda, here tonight.

Tebrau UMNO Division chief Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman, who is also the Johor UMNO Liaison secretary, was also present.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised that this effort aligns with the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) initiative, which aims to make Johor the top recipient of foreign investment.

‘Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and I discussed the JS-SEZ, and I reviewed data showing 73,000 job opportunities, though only 56,000 applications were received,’ he said.

‘Through TVET, we aim to provide quality jobs regardless of whether individuals have an SPM or their age, as we are colour blind in this matter. Our priority is to ensure that youths secure quality employment, and reduce unemployment,’ he stressed.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency