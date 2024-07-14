UMNO YOUTH TO WOO YOUNG VOTERS OF NENGGIRI



TASEK GELUGOR, UMNO Youth is formulating a strategy to ensure that young voters favour Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Nenggiri state by-election next month.

UMNO Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh said UMNO Youth will strive to recapture the state seat.

‘Elections hold a myriad of possibilities. Today we might lose, but tomorrow we could win. So, of course, we have our own strategy. We will do our best to recapture the Nenggiri seat because previously we lost by only an 800-vote majority,’ he told reporters after launching the Tasek Gelugor UMNO Youth Division meeting here today.

He said it had identified a candidate from the Kelantan UMNO Youth members who can be put forward to gain support from the local residents and serve well.

Previously, the Unity Government Leadership Council agreed to field a BN candidate in the Nenggiri state by-election in Kelantan.

On June 19, Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah declared the Nenggiri seat vacant after he was informed that its representa

tive Mohd Azizi Abu Naim had ceased to be a member of Bersatu on June 13.

The Election Commission has set Aug 17 for polling, with nomination day on Aug 3 and early voting on Aug 13.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency