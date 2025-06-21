UN and Development Partners Commit to ECCC Legacy in Cambodia



Phnom Penh: Pertinent United Nations (UN) agencies, development partners, and other stakeholders reaffirm strong support for the institutionalisation of the legacy of the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC).

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the support was highlighted during the meeting of the working group on cooperation with the United Nations and development partners for the implementation of the remaining functions of the ECCC. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister in charge of the Office of the Council of Ministers H.E. Vongsey Vissoth at the Friendship Palace in Phnom Penh.

Senior Minister in charge of Special Missions and Chairman of the Cambodian Human Rights Committee (CHRC) and Minister of Information H.E. Neth Pheaktra joined the meeting along with other senior representatives from government institutions, UN agencies, and development partners. They collectively agreed that the institutionalisation of the historic work initiated by Cambodian Prime

Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet will promote justice and peace and prevent future atrocities in Cambodia, the region, and globally.

H.E. Vongsey Vissoth, who is also the chair of the working group, stated that the mission of the institutionalisation includes the preservation of the ECCC archives and the promotion of training and research on the ECCC’s achievements and experiences. It also involves the education of the next generation of Cambodian youth and the general public to prevent future genocide, alongside the establishment of partnerships with national and international institutions to promote education, peacebuilding, and transitional justice.