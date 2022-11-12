UN Chief Says Myanmar’s Crisis is a Nightmare of ASEAN and Its People

The Secretary-General of the United Nations H.E. António Guterres said that the political, security, human rights and humanitarian situation in Myanmar is sliding ever deeper into catastrophe.

In a press conference this morning on the sidelines of the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summit and Related Summit in Phnom Penh, H.E. António Guterres said the crisis there is the nightmare for the Myanmar people and ASEAN.

“I condemn the escalating levels of violence, the disproportionate use of force, and the appalling human rights situation in Myanmar,” he said.

Indiscriminate attacks on civilians may constitute war crimes under international law, said H.E. António Guterres, reiterating his call for the Myanmar authorities to release all political prisoners and launch an inclusive process immediately to return to the democratic transition.

This is the only route to lasting peace and security, the UN chief underlined.

H.E. António Guterres also welcomed ASEAN’s approach through the Five-Point Consensus, and urged all countries, including ASEAN members, to seek a unified strategy towards Myanmar, centred on the needs and aspirations of the Myanmar people.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press