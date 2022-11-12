UN Secretary General Appreciates Cambodia’s Role on Serious Global Challenges

The Secretary-General of the United Nations H.E. António Guterres has spoken highly of Cambodia’s role on serious global challenges, which deepen divisions threatening global peace and security.

The UN chief made the remarks at the 12th ASEAN-UN Summit hosted by Cambodia in Phnom Pen on Nov. 11.

“It is a pleasure to be here (Phnom Penh) in person for the first time in three years. My thanks to Cambodia as the Chair of ASEAN for its important efforts at this time of serious global challenges,” he underlined.

Many countries in the global south, battered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis, face severe restrictions on their access to food, energy and finance – exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and crushing debt, H.E. António Guterres said.

Geopolitical divides are contributing to global insecurity, triggering new conflicts and making it increasingly difficult to end old ones, he added.

The UN secretary-general said there is a growing risk that the global economy will be divided into two parts, led by the two biggest economies – the United States and China. A divided global economy, with two different sets of rules, two dominant currencies, two internets, and two conflicting strategies on artificial intelligence, would undermine the world’s capacity to respond to the dramatic challenges we face.

“This decoupling must be avoided at all costs. And ASEAN member states are particularly well-placed to help bridge it. We need to strengthen our collective efforts to find multilateral solutions, weather geopolitical storms, and get the SDGs back on track. Regional organisations, including ASEAN, have a vital role to play,” he said.

According to H.E. António Guterres, the United Nations greatly appreciates ASEAN’s strong partnership and steadfast commitment to multilateralism and regional cooperation. ASEAN has an essential role in advancing human rights, fundamental freedoms and inclusive political participation as elements in building true, stable and peaceful societies. And ASEAN has a key role to play in the development of a strong global economy worldwide.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press