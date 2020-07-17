UN Support Repatriation of Cambodian Migrants amidst COVID-19 Crisis

The United Nations has financed Cambodia with US$1 million to support the repatriation of Cambodian migrants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The update was shared in a recent meeting here in Phnom Penh among the Royal Government’s senior officials and representatives of the United Nations to Cambodia, on a joint programme to support the repatriation of Cambodian migrants.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng underlined that the joint programme is proposed by the UN and reflects the organisation’s contribution to the Royal Government’s COVID-19 response.

Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng asked the UN agencies in Cambodia to cooperate with the UN in other countries in the region to resolve and ease the flow of migrant repatriation.

The deputy prime minister encouraged sub-national administrations as well as competent authorities to pay attention to the flow of migrants, especially in terms of security and health control to prevent possible spread of COVID-19.

The Royal Government of Cambodia is working hard to support the livelihood of Cambodians, particularly the poor and vulnerable amid the difficult time, he added.

Ms. Pauline Tamesis, UN Resident Coordinator in Cambodia spoke highly of Cambodia’s response to COVID-19, and of the Ministry of Interior’s efforts to address issues faced by Cambodian migrants overseas.

Since March 2020, over 100,000 Cambodian migrants have returned home from Thailand.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press