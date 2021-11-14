UN to Support Cambodia as ASEAN Chair in 2022

The United Nations and Cambodia discussed the UN support for Cambodia as the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and further cooperation with the country.

That was the prime agenda in a recent meeting between H.E. Sak Setha, Permanent Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior, and the Assistant Secretary-General for Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Mr. Khaled Khiari at the ministry office on Nov. 11 here in Phnom Penh.

According to Mr. Khaled Khiari, the UN will assist Cambodia’s role as the Chair of ASEAN for 2022 and looks forward to its contribution within the ASEAN-UN comprehensive partnership framework.

The two sides also touched on UN-Cambodia bilateral cooperation through its agencies in the country, including the areas under the authority of the Ministry of Interior.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press