UNDP Assists Cambodia in Procuring Anti-COVID-19 Equipment

In partnership with World Bank (WB) and World Health Organisation (WHO), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Cambodia supported the Ministry of Health in procuring necessary anti-COVID-19 equipment.

According to UNDP Cambodia, the procured equipment includes 60 ambulances, 50 ventilators, and other emergency medical items.

The necessary equipment will help the Royal Government of Cambodia scale-up their COVID-19 response and recover better from the pandemic, it underlined.

Besides the health sector, UNDP is supporting Cambodia in other development areas such as environmental protection, climate change, good governance, mine clearance and so on.

