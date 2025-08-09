UNDP, CMAC and Partners Launch UXO Awareness Campaign for Displaced Cambodians



Phnom penh: In response to recent border clashes with Thailand, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is partnering with the Cambodian Mine Action Centre (CMAC) and other organisations to launch a campaign aimed at raising awareness among displaced Cambodians about the dangers of unexploded ordnance (UXO).





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the initiative follows a period of intense conflict, which has included aerial bombardments, heavy artillery, and mortar fire from the Thai side of the border. The violence has caused widespread destruction and forced thousands of Cambodians to flee their homes, seeking refuge in temporary shelters.





During a visit on Aug 7 to a displacement site at Prasat Banteay Srei pagoda, in Sotr Nikum district, Siem Reap province, UNDP Cambodia’s Deputy Resident Representative, Mr. Shakeel Ahmad, expressed his sympathy for the displaced families. He praised the efforts of Cambodian authorities to provide essential support to those affected and voiced hope for a swift return to peace.





“Our greatest hope is to see a full implementation of the ceasefire and the achievement of lasting peace, so that the people of Cambodia can return to their homes and live in safety and dignity once again,” he said.





Mr. Shakeel Ahmad confirmed that UNDP will assess the conflict’s social and economic impacts and explore ways to contribute to the recovery and reconstruction process. “UNDP is currently contributing by supporting clearance operations of unexploded ordnance through collaboration with partner countries and organisations, including Australia, across all designated safe zones,” he stated.





He further emphasised the importance of public awareness. “We are actively working with our partners, including CMAC, to deliver risk education and safety training so that displaced individuals, particularly those hoping to return home, are well-informed about potential threats and can do so safely.”





According to local authorities, the temporary site at Prasat Banteay Srei pagoda is currently sheltering 614 families, totaling 1,874 individuals. This includes 1,049 women and 857 children.

