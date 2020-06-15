UNDP Launches Programme to Help Young Social Entrepreneurs Overcome Challenges of COVID-19

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) launched today Business Integrity Toolkit for Young Entrepreneurs in Asia-Pacific, including Cambodia, a programme said to provide young people a key part of the COVID-19 recovery journey, particularly social entrepreneurs.

The UNDP’s Fair Biz and Youth Co:Lab, a project co-led by the Citi Foundation and UNDP launched the Business Integrity Toolkit for Young Entrepreneurs, according to UNDP’s press release issued on June 15.

The Toolkit walks young entrepreneurs through the challenges and costs of corruption, said the same source, adding that it offers practical steps and resources on how to create and ensure business integrity. In the coming months, it will be used to develop further tools and opportunities to support young people in this complicated time.

Asia-Pacific is home to over 700 million young people, half of whom are unemployed. Starting a business is one way to build a livelihood and create jobs for others in the process. Asia has one of the highest rates young people setting up a business in the world, and 40 percent employ other people.

“The reality is that the Sustainable Development Goals are unlikely to be attained without also substantially reducing corruption and bribery in all their forms. Across Asia and the Pacific, young entrepreneurs are setting up their businesses for the first time, and we owe it to them to offer a level playing field and a fair business environment that unequivocally rewards hard work and ingenuity,” said Ms. Valerie Cliff, UNDP Deputy Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.

As part of the launch, a webinar, Leading with Integrity, will be organised on June 18, 2020 from 1-2:15 pm, it continued.

Young entrepreneurs, and young people overall, need to be an integral part building back the economies and societies of Asia-Pacific after COVID-19. This Toolkit gives them a guide to do so in a way that ensures we build back better.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press