UNDP Provides 1,700 Tablets for Poor Household Registration Process

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has decided to provide 1,700 more tablets to the Ministry of Planning to support the identification process of poor and vulnerable households adversely affected by COVID-19.

The official handover of the supply took place here this morning in the presence of Senior Minister and Minister of Planning H.E. Chhay Than and UNDP representative and other concerned development partners.

The tablets will be sent to communes and Sangkats across Cambodia to ease their registration of the marginalised households to receive financial support from the government.

The Royal Government of Cambodia last month launched the Cash Transfer Programme for Poor and Vulnerable Households affected by COVID-19 – the afford unloading economic burden of about 560,000 households.

Under the programme, around US$25 million is allocated per month to the poor households granted the ID-Poor identification.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press