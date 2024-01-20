UNDRR Lauds Cambodia’s Disaster Management



The United Nations for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) has commended Cambodia’s disaster management and its effective response to disasters.

The appreciation was made by Mr. Macro Toscano Rivalta, Chief of the Office UNDRR Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, during his meeting with H.E. Hang Samoeun, Second Vice President of the National Committee for Disaster Management (NCDM), in Phnom Penh on Jan. 19.

H.E. Hang Samoeun underlined that the UN-supported pre-alarming system is effective in mobilising key players for disaster response.

It will contribute significantly to protecting the lives of the people and getting them out of the poverty trap, pointed out the NCDM second vice president.

The committee is working hard to prepare a national action plan for disaster risk reduction for 2024-2028, he added.

Mr. Macro-Rivlta spoke highly of Cambodia’s achievements and efforts in managing natural disasters and pledged to continue cooperating with Cambodia in the area.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse