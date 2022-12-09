UNESCO Reinforces Capacities of Tour Guides and Artisan Entrepreneurs in Siem Reap

Within the framework of the project “Promoting sustainable tourism and private sector engagement for inclusive community development in response to the COVID-19 crisis”, with the financial support of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the UNESCO Phnom Penh office organised a series of online and in-situ capacity-building activities for artisan entrepreneurs and tourist guides.

According to UNESCO Cambodia’s press release this morning, designed to enhance their skills and to accelerate the economic recovery of the tourism and handicraft sectors after COVID-19, the UNESCO learning programme comprised a webinar, an online course, and an in-situ training in Siem Reap.

Throughout the programme, artisan entrepreneurs and tourist guides were encouraged to place sustainability at the heart of their activity and marketing strategies, while advocating for sustainable tourism to create memorable and unique experiences for visitors coming to Angkor.

At a time, when participants resumed their businesses, the training provided an opportunity for them to reflect on what could be done differently, to invest in sustainability for long-lasting and stronger businesses.

