UNFPA Donates 24 Laptops to MoEYS

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has donated 24 laptops and 6 projectors to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MoEYS) to support the sexual and reproductive health education programme in Cambodia.

The handover ceremony took place here this morning under the presidency of Minister of MoEYS H.E. Hang Chuon Naron and Mr. Daniel Alemu, UNFPA Representative in Cambodia.

The equipment, according to the MOEYS’ press release issued after the ceremony, were offered to the concerned institutions under the ministry to improve their work efficiency.

