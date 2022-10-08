UNFPA to Continue Supporting Cambodia’s Women Promotion and Protection

AKP Phnom Penh, The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has pledged to continue supporting Cambodia’s women promotion and protection.

The pledge was made by Ms. Sandra Bernklau, newly-appointed UNFPA Representative to Cambodia, during her meeting with H.E. Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi, Minister of Women’s Affairs here at the ministry on Oct. 6.

H.E. Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi congratulated Ms. Sandra Bernklau on her new role in Cambodia and appreciated the good cooperation between the Ministry of Women’s Affairs and UNFPA so far.

The minister also made some requests to UNFPA including preparation of a monitoring and evaluation (M&E) system on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) implementation, a study on the roots cause for sexual abuse, a multi-sector service provision to help GBV victims, a digital system creation to provide information related to victims’ legal services, and a provision of protection services to the elderly.

She underlined the government’s commitment to implement the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD) in Nairobi, Kenya, and to eliminate the violence against women and girls by 2030.

Ms. Sandra Bernklau promised to discuss the minister’s request among her team.

She also asked for a representative from the Ministry of Women’s Affairs to provide inputs for the UNFPA 7th Country Programme and UNAFF meeting scheduled to happen later this year.

