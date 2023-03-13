UNICEF Donates Over 52,000 Packs of Paxlvoid to Cambodia

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) yesterday provided over 52,000 packs of Paxlvoid, the COVID-19 treatment drug, to the Ministry of Health of Cambodia.

“UNICEF continues to support Cambodia’s ongoing effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and save lives!” said the UNICEF Cambodia in a press release. “We hope this drug will benefit many Cambodians who need it the most.”

UNICEF also took the opportunity to remind people to consider getting their booster vaccine and continuing to practice healthy habits such as wearing masks, physical distancing, and hand hygiene.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)