Universal Peace Charter Adopted at IPTP Meeting in Phnom Penh.



Phnom Penh: The 11th Plenary Session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) has adopted the Universal Peace Charter for People and the Planet, comprising four chapters and 20 articles. This significant development aims to align with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and other internationally recognized treaties, including the Bandung Declaration of 1955.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the charter is guided by international law norms, such as the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia of 1976, which serves as a legally binding code for ASEAN countries and beyond. Chapter 1 of the charter details its purposes and principles, focusing on promoting peace, tolerance, reconciliation, and sustainable development through multi-stakeholder dialogues and collaborations.

Chapter 2 identifies 11 areas of cooperation, including conflict prevention, economic cooperation, and climate security, among others. Chapter 3 outlines membership and responsibilities, open

to all states and entities, including governments, parliaments, and various organizations. Chapter 4 provides for miscellaneous provisions, such as working mechanisms and governance structures.

At a ceremony for co-sponsors on November 24, the charter was signed by several distinguished figures, including H.E. Ahmed bin Mohammed Aljarwan, H.E. Suos Yara, and others. The IPTP meeting, held from November 23 to 26 in Phnom Penh, saw attendance from delegates of 53 countries, primarily from Africa, Asia, and Latin America.