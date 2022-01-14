UPF Supports for Cambodian PM’s Peace Mission to Myanmar

The Universal Peace Federation (UPF) offers its support and appreciation to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Chair of ASEAN, for leading a Peace Mission to Myanmar, according to a UPF’s statement issued yesterday.

The current crisis in Myanmar is of global significance and an expedited effort to defuse the situation is imperative, underlined the statement signed by Dr. Thomas G. Walsh, Chairman of UPF.

As a result of ASEAN’s and Samdech Techo Hun Sen’s efforts, substantial progress is being made toward a resolution of the current crisis, the same source added.

“We applaud the outcomes of the Peace Mission, stated in the Joint Statement adopted on Jan. 7, 2022, and which open a path to reconciliation and peace in Myanmar. UPF stands in full support of these outcomes and agreements: the agreement to maintain a ceasefire until the end of 2022, the agreement to allow Special Envoys to meet all parties to the conflict, and the agreement to allow Humanitarian assistance,” read the statement.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen paid a working visit to Myanmar on Jan. 7-8, 2022 and met with H.E. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, Chairman of the State Administration Council and Prime Minister of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

As the ASEAN Chair, Samdech Techo Hun Sen continued proposing more initiatives to achieve peace and further development in Myanmar.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press