Upper Canada Mining announces Christina Rao as new Vice President of Investor Relations

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Management and Directors of Upper Canada Mining Inc (UCM), a private Canadian company in the business of mining, exploration and production, primarily in gold and silver, are pleased to announce the appointment of Christina Rao as Vice-President of Investor Relations effective immediately.

As VP of Investor Relations, Ms. Rao will be responsible for ensuring effective communication between UCM and the financial community. In addition, she will manage the Company’s social media presence.

Management was quoted as saying, “We are looking forward to working with Ms. Rao as we have known and worked with her on previous projects and always found her to be consummately professional and thoughtful in all her business activities”.

In addition to her many skills and experiences, Ms. Rao currently is the head of her own private Corporate Communications and Investor Relations firm where she represents a number of public and soon-to-be public companies.

Management went on to say, “Ms. Rao is a skilled communicator and her talents will be invaluable as the company continues to build relationships going forward.”

About Upper Canada Mining Inc.

Upper Canada Mining is a private company incorporated and registered in Canada that is in the business of mining, exploration and production, primarily in gold and silver.

UCM recently executed an Option Agreement with Strategic Metals and is focused on the Mt. Hinton project in Yukon Territory.

For further information and updates contact:

Investor Relations: Christina Rao, VP IR, 604-723-7480

[email protected]