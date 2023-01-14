Urban Water Supply Development Plan Rolled

The Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation (MISTI) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have reached a technical deal for the Development Plan for Urban Water Supply.

The cooperation was signed by H.E. Oum Sotha, MISTI Secretary of State and Ms. Kamei Haruko, Chief Representative of JICA Cambodia.

According to a joint press release AKP received on Jan. 13, it is the fifth JICA’s technical cooperation in water supply sector since 2003.

It will begin in mid-2023 and aims at developing the Urban Water Supply Development Guide, the Model Provincial Urban Water Supply Development Plans in targeted provinces, and Model Public Waterworks’ Master Plans.

With needful capacity building for executer, the project was expected to improve the access to clean, safe, sustainable and affordable water in Cambodia.

JICA has long been one of the major development partners in the water supply sector in Cambodia.

The Government of Japan, through JICA, is committed to working with long-term strategic partnership with the Royal Government of Cambodia to achieve safe and clean water for everyone.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press