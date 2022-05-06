US-ASEAN Business Council Appreciates Cambodia’s Investment Environment

Visiting delegation of the U.S.-ASEAN Business Council appreciated Cambodia’s COVID-19 containment and improving investment environment.

The representatives of major U.S. companies shared the impression when received on Wednesday by Cambodian Minister of Commerce H.E. Pan Sorasak at the ministry here in Phnom Penh.

The U.S. delegation of private sector was led by H.E. Michael W. Michalak, Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director for the US-ASEAN Business Council.

In the meeting, H.E. Pan Sorasak emphasised that Cambodia is ready to cooperate with the private sector for cross-border trade and committed to secure an open market for raw materials, goods and products.

The visiting U.S.-ASEAN Business Council spoke highly of Cambodia’s effective measures in COVID-19 containment and growth restoration.

They were optimistic and confident in Cambodia as a potential investment destination, thanks to industrial reforms for a competitive investment environment.

The representatives of the US-ASEAN Business Council included 3M Global Innovation, Abbott Nutrition, Amazon Software Technology, Chevron, Ford Motor Company, Meta Social Network, Visa Digital Payment Company, and beyond.

According to the H.E. Pan Sorasak, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade volume between Cambodia and the U.S. rose to US$7.8 billion in 2021 — an increase by 42 percent compared to 2020.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press