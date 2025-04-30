US$188-Million National Roads in Cambodia’s Southwestern Provinces Inaugurated



Takeo: Three National Roads – 31, 33, and 41 – in Cambodia’s southwestern region were officially inaugurated this morning, aimed at boosting trade, investment, and tourism activities.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the inauguration ceremony, held at O’ Saray commune in Trak Kak district, Takeo province, was presided over by Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and H.E. Wang Wenbin, Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia. Speaking at the event, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said the inauguration of the three roads reflects Cambodia’s ongoing development and highlights the strong friendship and fruitful cooperation between Cambodia and China.

H.E. Peng Ponea, Minister of Public Works and Transport, provided key details about the roads during the event. National Road 31 stretches 53.539 kilometres with a width of 11 metres, connecting Bek Kuos in Takeo province to Kampong Trach district in Kampot province. National Road 33 spans 52.577 kilometres, 11 metres wide, linking Kampot provincial city to

the Prek Chak international border gate with Vietnam. Meanwhile, National Road 41 measures 95.269 kilometres in length and 11 metres in width, beginning at Thnal Toteung in Kandal province and ending in Chum Kiri district, Kampot province.

The three roads were constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) over a 40-month period, at a total cost of US$188 million. The project was financed through a concessional loan from the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the national budget of the Royal Government of Cambodia. H.E. Minister also emphasised that the three new roads will play a critical role in strengthening the integration of key sectors, including transport, tourism, agriculture, logistics, and the southwestern coastal port.