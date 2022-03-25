US$40 Million NR51 Put into Official Use

The 38-kilometre-long National Road No. 51 linking NR5 to NR4 was officially put into use this morning to facilitate the movement of people and the transport of goods.

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen. Mr. Wu Guoquan, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, was also present on the occasion.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen profoundly thanked the Government of the People’s Republic of China for its support for physical infrastructure development in Cambodia to boost the country’s economy.

Built under a concessional loan from the People’s Republic of China and a budget of the Royal Government of Cambodia with a total cost of over US$40 million for a period of 27 months, from June 2017 to August 2019, the NR51 starts from Oudong intersection on NR5 to Thnal Toteung intersection on NR4.

H.E. Sun Chanthol, Senior Minister, Minister of Public Works and Transport, said at the inauguration ceremony that the NR51 is a strategic road connecting to main roads, which significantly serves goods transport and people’s travel.

“NR51 has been playing a key role in promoting transportation and industry sectors as the area is rich in factories, handicrafts and large-scale enterprises, as well as an urban area favourable for real estate development projects contributing to the creation of jobs and increased incomes for the people living along this road,” he underlined.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press