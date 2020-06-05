US$41.4 Million Grant Aid from Japan to Support Three Development Projects in Cambodia

The Government of Japan will extend approximately US$41.4 million in grant aid to Cambodia to implement three development projects in the areas of education and health.

The Exchange of Notes on the grant aid extension was signed here this afternoon between H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia.

Speaking on the occasion, H.E. Prak Sokhonn on behalf of the Royal Government and people of Cambodia expressed his gratitude to Japan, stressing that as countries around the world, including Japan are facing great economic difficulties and uncertainty due to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese Government continues to deliver on its commitment to support Cambodia’s long-term development.

“The assistance signed today will significantly improve the health and quality of our human capital to achieve our economic diversification and fulfil our aspiration to transform Cambodia into an upper middle-income country by 2030,” he said.

Of the total amount, he added, some US$3,2 million will be used for Human Resource Development project through scholarship programmes for young talented Cambodian officials to pursue their master and doctoral degrees in Japan; US$19,8 million for the improvement of health facilities, medical equipment and health-care services in Referral Hospitals in Siem Reap province; and US$18.40 million for Socio-economic Development Programme through the provision of medical supplies to fight against COVID-19 in Cambodia.

According to the Japanese ambassador, since 2001, more than 400 Cambodian officials continued their studies in Japan under the Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press