Vaccinated Foreign Tourists Can Possibly Visit Angkor Resort in Q4

The Royal Government of Cambodia may allow COVID-19 vaccinated foreign tourists to visit the Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The plan was shared by H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, adding that he has proposed this for the consideration of Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

By the 4th quarter of 2021, COVID-19 threat may ease and many Cambodians will have been inoculated as the government is speeding up the campaign.

The minister also unveiled that the ministry will study various tour packages to attract vaccinated tourists in coordination with concerned authorities when Cambodia’s tourism is reopened.

The tour packages will centre around promoting tourists’ trust and confidence, quality of goods and services, and convenient travel, he added.

According to H.E. Thong Khon, the reopening of tourism for vaccinated tourists is guided by the Royal Government’s tourism road map 2021-2025 approved recently.

