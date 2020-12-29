Vaccination against COVID-19 in Cambodia to be Free, but on Voluntary Basis

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen this morning highlighted the principle of vaccination programme against COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

“The vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic will be applied by the principle of free, but on voluntary basis,” he said.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Hun Sen underlined that even with the vaccination, preventive measures such as facemask wearing, hand cleaning, safety distancing, etc. must not be forgotten.

No exact schedule of the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines in Cambodia, but the Premier affirmed that the doses for 3.2 million people have been prepared under the COVAX mechanism.

Besides, the vaccines for 13 million people others will be ordered under different procedures, including direct negotiations with vaccine manufacturing companies, donors, and so on, he said.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen once again expressed his gratitude to Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother and all the charitable people for their contributions to the vaccine purchase, adding that some US$55 million have so far been collected for the purpose.

As of this morning, Cambodia recorded in total 364 confirmed cases, of which, 41 are locally transmitted community cases. Among them, 360 patients have been cured successfully with no fatal case, while the active cases remains at only 4.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press