Vaccination Campaign of Children Aged 6 to 12 Years Old Launched

The Royal Government of Cambodia this morning launched the vaccination campaign of children aged from 6 to 12 years old against COVID-19, aiming to build stronger herd immunity and to reopen schools nationwide.

The event took place here at the Peace Palace under the presidency of Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The vaccines for this age group are Sinovac and Sinopharm made in China.

The launching ceremony was followed by a press conference hosted by Samdech Techo Hun Sen with the topic related to the update on the pandemic situation and campaign against COVID-19 in the country.

In Cambodia, there are nearly 1.9 million children aged from 6 to 12 years old.

The Kingdom has been conducting three COVID-19 vaccination campaigns: for the 18 years old and up, the 12 to under 18 years old, and the 3rd dose or booster dose.

Cambodia has so far vaccinated about 72.04 percent of the total population of 16 million.

