Vaccination Campaign of Under-18s Kicks Off

Cambodia launched here this morning at the Peace Palace the vaccination campaign of children aged between 12 and 17 years old against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The launching ceremony was presided over by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen who also accompanied his grandchildren for the vaccination.

The vaccination of younger citizens, conducted on a voluntary basis, started from Phnom Penh capital, and the provinces of Kandal, Preah Sihanouk and Koh Kong provinces.

There are around 2 million children between 12 and 17 years old in Cambodia.

The Premier called on all parents and guardians to bring their children to get vaccinated against COVID-19 so as to build community immunity for socio-economic resumption, especially school reopening mainly from secondary level up.

For the adults, as of July 31, 7,304,756 people have got their first jab, or 73.05 percent of the planned 10 million people for the vaccination, among them 4,783,561 have been fully vaccinated.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press