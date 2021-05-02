Vaccination of People in Phnom Penh and Kandal to be Completed in May or June

Currently, we are deploying our efforts to inoculate those in the Red zones first,” said Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, in a Facebook comment tonight.

The Premier urged his compatriots to be patient as the government will vaccinate 10 to 13 million people to build the herd immunity.

At the same time, Samdech Techo Prime Minister affirmed that factory workers remain a priority of the current and future vaccination strategy. “We will vaccinate all workers, both in the formal and informal sectors,” he stressed.

Cambodia has so far received more than 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, via donation and purchase. Up to now, about 1.4 million people, militaries and civilians, have been already inoculated.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press