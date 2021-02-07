Vaccine, a Key Strategy to Fight COVID-19 Pandemic

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen has stated that vaccine is a key strategic solution to protect people’s life, promote the economic recovery, and improve people’s living standard.

The Premier made the remarks at the handover ceremony of the first batch (600,000) of China-made one million doses of Sinopharm vaccine at Phnom Penh International Airport this afternoon.

Today’s donation in COVID-19 vaccine from China is a testament to the iron-clad friendship and the solid cooperation between the two countries and peoples, under the framework of Cambodia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of cooperation and the Community of Shared Future building, he underlined.

Samdech Techo Hun Sen said that China’s Sinopham vaccine is one of the most widely recognised vaccines in the world and safe and effective for people aged between 18 and 59.

“The vaccine will contribute to preventing and combating COVID-19 in Cambodia,” said Chinese Ambassador H.E. Wang Wentian. “Cambodia is among the first countries to receive the vaccine assistance from China.”

“The vaccine’s arrival reflected the solidarity and cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Cambodia and around the world,” he said, adding that China will continue to cooperate and provide assistance as much as possible to join forces with Cambodia in this fight.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press