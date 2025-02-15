Vanilla Farming Thrives in Kampot, Fetching Over US$1,000 Per Kilogramme



Kampot: While Kampot province is renowned for its durian and world-famous pepper, another high-value crop is quietly making waves: vanilla. In the fertile lands of Teuk Chhou district, specifically in Trapeang Skor village, Trapeang Sangke commune, vanilla cultivation is proving to be both viable and lucrative, with top-quality vanilla beans selling for over US$1,000 per kilogramme.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Mr. Sao Vichet, an expert from Farm Ling, revealed that vanilla is a rare and delicate crop to cultivate in Cambodia. The plant requires specific climatic and geographical conditions to thrive, making large-scale cultivation challenging. However, after more than a decade of research and experimentation, the company has successfully established a productive vanilla farm in Kampot. Initially, the company started with a small-scale trial, planting 200 to 300 vines sourced from various countries.





Different varieties were tested for adaptability, with some proving easier to manage than others. Ultimately, only one variety-Vanilla tahitensis-demonstrated strong growth and high yields in Kampot’s environment. Today, the vanilla plantation spans over one hectare, with 600 to 700 vines planted across different plots. Yield varies yearly, with successful harvests producing between 15 and 20 kilogrammes of vanilla beans.





Given the labour-intensive cultivation and processing requirements, the beans command a premium price, often exceeding US$1,000 per kilogramme. Vanilla farming is highly labor-intensive. From pollination to harvest, expert care is required. The flowering-to-harvest period alone takes seven months, followed by a meticulous curing process lasting another two to three months.





After harvesting, the beans are sun-dried for two hours daily before being wrapped in cloth and stored under controlled conditions. The beans are then massaged periodically to enhance their oil content and aroma, a process that takes up to a year from flowering to final sale. ‘The difficulty in growing and processing vanilla is what makes it so valuable,’ Mr. Sao Vichet explained. ‘It requires constant attention from specialists throughout the entire cultivation cycle.’ Vanilla is widely used in food and fragrance industries, serving as a key ingredient in chocolates, ice cream, baked goods, and perfumes. It is also prized for its health benefits, being rich in antioxidants and protein.





Recognising the potential of vanilla farming, Teuk Chhou district governor Mr. Im Chan Sothorn encouraged the company to develop the plantation as an agro-tourism destination, similar to Kampot’s famous pepper farms. He also urged Farm Ling to share its cultivation techniques with local farmers interested in growing vanilla, fostering economic development in the region.





With Kampot already synonymous with high-quality agricultural products, vanilla could become the province’s next big export-bringing international recognition and economic benefits to local farmers.

